Parishioners were greeted for our 8:30 a.m. service by Bill and Carol Moulton, with Carol serving as worship leader.
Carol read scriptures from Acts 10:34-43 and Matthew 3:13-17. Kathy Wilder served as musician.
Pastor David Adams delivered the children’s message, encouraging them to think about and reflect on their baptism. Jesus’ baptism was unique, as he was without sin, and God spoke at his baptism. Pastor David walked around the congregation with the children as they very lightly sprinkled water on parishioners to help us remember our baptism and its importance.
The sermon continued along the same theme with Pastor David encouraging us to remember our baptismal covenant. The Holy Spirit refreshes us through baptism, and we are assured of doing Christ’s work. We should remember our own baptism and rejoice.
Joys and concerns included prayers for those dealing with illness, especially cancer. Prayers were offered for the Russell family, who grieve the loss of their mother, Caroline.
Joy and prayers were expressed for upcoming birth of baby Natalie Hosking. Prayers were offered for Alex Whitcomb who begins extensive travel for work.
Upcoming events:
• Women’s group, the M&M’s, meet Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
• Bible class, Saturday mornings at the Wilders, 8:30 a.m.
• Trustees meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7 p.m.
• PPRC meeting, Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Worcester Church, 6:30 p.m.
• Administrative board meeting, Monday, Feb. 3, 6:30 p.m.
— Sharon Fortune