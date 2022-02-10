On a cold February morning we gathered to give thanks with hearts of joy, hope, faith and love. Patty Jacob served as our musician for the worship service, with Martha Vossler reading Scripture from 1 Corinthians and Luke 5. We celebrated communion with Kim Whitcomb and Carol Moulton assisting Pastor Sean Delmore in administering the elements.
We prayed for those suffering the ravages of illness, especially cancer and COVID-19, and expressed gratitude for those who have overcome medical obstacles and have improved health.
The sermon reflection focused on how the word of God is shared among the people. In the earliest days of Jesus’ ministry, he called upon the disciples to help him share the word of God. Evangelism is the manner in which we share our faith, and transformation is our goal in spreading the word of God in the world.
Our Sunday school children will participate in a work bee to make Valentine cards and cookies for residents of Forest Hills, a local care facility, and the Manor. Thanks to Faith Boudreau for organizing this outreach ministry.
Bible study is Thursday evening at 6 p.m. at church, with a Zoom option, and a light dinner will be provided. The women’s M&M group meets Monday evenings at 5:15 p.m. on Zoom.
— Sharon Fortune
