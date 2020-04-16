The Lord is Risen! He is risen indeed!
These were the opening words of our program for Easter Sunday worship sent to parishioners via email.
Our physical celebration of Easter Sunday featured a table set up in the middle of the church parking lot with Easter lilies and carnations on it. Thanks to Patty Jacob, Jeff Churchill and Mary Compagna for the music. Three crosses appeared in the field next to the church.
Parishioners drove into the parking lot and remained in their cars while receiving a flower in celebration. Pastor David Adams, along with David and Kim Whitcomb, distributed flowers, placing them under windshield wipers.
The weekly email copy of the order of worship included the sermon, joys, prayer requests and quotes to ponder. Continuing prayers were offered for all those impacted by the horrific pandemic. Hymns such as “Christ the Lord is Risen Today” and “He Lives” were among several hymns included that highlight the miracle of Easter Sunday. The sermon focused on the resurrection of Christ’s body not being simply resuscitation of the body, but the final act — the launching pad for God’s new creation. We are directed to go out into the world and tell the story of this miracle.
Thanks to Faith Boudreau for her continued efforts to provide this program to our congregation, as well as to Pastor Adams for flexibility in his outreach to congregants during this challenging time.
— Sharon Fortune