Parishioners gathered once again in the church on Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. We followed the order of worship provided to us via email and in the church bulletin through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau. Communion was offered via single use packaging of juice and wafers. Thanks to our church members who provide leadership, including musician Patty Jacob and worship leader Jeff Churchill, and to Pastor David for leading those present through worship.
Congratulations to our Sunday school children who raised over $500 with their bottle drive for the Community House, our local homeless shelter. Additionally, the children are selling wall calendars and magnetic notepads with proceeds to be donated to the food shelf.
We celebrated many joys, including the repair and reconstruction of the masonry walls in our flower beds in front of the church. Prayer concerns were offered for those struggling with health issues, including COVID.
The women’s prayer group will continue to meet on Monday at 5:15 p.m. in the church basement. All are welcome. Our annual church conference meeting is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. and will be conducted via Zoom and hosted by our district superintendent, Jill Robinson. Parishioners will be receiving an email link to join this Zoom meeting. Questions regarding accessing the meeting should be directed to Faith Boudreau at 888-7890.
Pastor David’s sermon focused on the scripture readings from Matthew and 1 Thessalonians. He discussed the importance of cooperation. Christ exhibited his cooperation with God through his obedience to him. Cooperation is essential, as nothing can be accomplished in isolation.
— Sharon Fortune
