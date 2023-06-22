Our service began with a call to worship that praised the Lord for all the blessings given to us. We appreciated thanks for the Lord, hearing the prayers of our hearts and the love and mercy of God that never fails us. Scripture readings, read by Abigail Boudreau, were from Romans and Matthew.

We prayed for upcoming surgery and medical procedures for parishioners. Gratitude was expressed for people struggling with cancer and experiencing good news about their prognosis. We were grateful for Bill Moulton’s successful surgery this week and pray for his continued recovery.

