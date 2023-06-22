Our service began with a call to worship that praised the Lord for all the blessings given to us. We appreciated thanks for the Lord, hearing the prayers of our hearts and the love and mercy of God that never fails us. Scripture readings, read by Abigail Boudreau, were from Romans and Matthew.
We prayed for upcoming surgery and medical procedures for parishioners. Gratitude was expressed for people struggling with cancer and experiencing good news about their prognosis. We were grateful for Bill Moulton’s successful surgery this week and pray for his continued recovery.
We appreciated the presence of the Lubin children who have arrived from New Jersey to worship with their grandparents in our church for the summer. Appreciation was expressed for the beautiful flowers in the sanctuary each week, thanks to Martha Twombly. We celebrated the successful Elmore Lake Association pancake breakfast held on Saturday and value these community building events.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of God sending Christ to us to express his love and mercy, which is poured out upon us. Jesus proclaimed that our living in the world requires us to treat one another with grace and mercy. We are challenged to find the grace and mercy in others.
