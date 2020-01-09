We continued to celebrate this season of Christ’s birth at our Sunday worship service. We were greeted by Jessica and Lexi Dambach and Mike Menard with David Whitcomb serving as worship leader. Continuing in the spirit of Christmas, we sang several Christmas carols accompanied by our musicians Susanna Burnham, Patty Jacob and Kathy Wilder.
The children’s message, delivered by Pastor David Adams, followed up on the hymn “We Three Kings,” which we sang. He spoke of the star’s brightness, which could be seen from far away and even during the daytime, leading the magi to follow it to the birthplace of Jesus.
The sermon continued with the theme of the star of Bethlehem’s brightness. Pastor David spoke of the celestial bodies lighting our way and the increase in light in our modern night sky. Our sky is immense, and the night sky reminds us that we are part of a much larger whole. In modern times, our light pollution in the sky distracts from real lights and stars, like the one that led to Jesus’ birthplace. We were encouraged to be reverent in the New Year as we enter Epiphany.
We celebrated communion, our practice on the first Sunday of each month, with David and Kim Whitcomb assisting Pastor Adams. Our prayers included those who are dealing with illness, and especially those entering treatment for cancer. We prayed for travel mercies for those on the roads and in the skies.
Upcoming events:
• Women’s M&M prayer group meet Thursday at 5:15 p.m.
• Trustees meet Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.
— Sharon Fortune