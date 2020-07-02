Parishioners gathered once again on Sunday morning in the church parking lot to celebrate together in worship. We followed the order of worship provided to us via email through the continued efforts of Faith Boudreau. Once again, items for donation to the food shelf were collected. Thanks to our church members — who provide leadership, musical accompaniment — and to Pastor David for leading those present through worship. Work is in progress to provide children who typically attend vacation Bible school with materials for use independently in their homes. Stay tuned for more information on this outreach.
Sunday worship services will continue being held in the church parking lot at 8:30 a.m., as weather permits. Concerns or questions should be directed to Pastor David Adams. The women’s prayer group met on Monday evening at 5:15 p.m. outside of the church building and will meet again this week, as weather permits. Numerous joys and concerns were expressed, with prayers offered for those struggling with health issues and for the hardships imposed by the pandemic.
Pastor David’s sermon focused on the dangers, risks and costs of discipleship. The purpose of worship is to bring into the world Jesus’ message and name, and to offer mercy and compassion to all in need.
— Sharon Fortune
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.