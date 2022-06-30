We gathered on a beautiful sunny Sunday morning and were greeted by Sharon Fortune, who also read Scripture passages from Galatians and Luke. Patty Jacob was musician. We welcomed Pastor Sean Delmore back from vacation as we prayed for many things, including upcoming travel and its impact with COVID-19, the joy of families visiting during summer, the successful cancer walk held over the weekend, the health of those struggling with cancer and other illness.
The pastor incorporated Scripture in his sermon, focusing on the ways in which we desire black and white answers when there are nuanced factors contributing to complicated situations and decisions. In biblical times and today, there are often no easy answers to complex problems and questions. Difficult and divisive issues today include the struggle and differing opinions regarding women’s reproductive rights. While there is no way to avoid controversy, we are encouraged to have respectful conversations with those whose opinion differ from our own.
Vacation Bible school is the last week of July, and all area children are invited to attend.
— Sharon Fortune
