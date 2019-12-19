Parishioners were greeted for our 8:30 a.m. service by Kristy Flanders and David Ford. They also led worship, served as our Scripture readers, and lit the Advent candle. Susanna Burnham and Patty Jacob were our musicians. Pastor David delivered the children’s message asking them to think of the things they are thankful for, including our recently installed Christmas tree, which they trimmed following the church service.
Posing the question, how do we know Jesus is here, his sermon focused on John, who questioned whether Jesus was the Messiah. Jesus’s work was with the suffering and powerless. We are Jesus’s people, and as an extension of him, we are to do what he did.
Joys and concerns included prayers for those suffering from illness and undergoing surgery, as well as those who have lost loved ones. We celebrated the news that senior, Joseph Dewan, received notification of early acceptance to Brown University. Sunday schoolchildren prepared and delivered many packages of decorated cookies to the food share this week. We appreciate the Frazee family getting the Christmas tree for our sanctuary. We enjoyed a delicious brunch following the church service.
The Children’s Pageant will be held on Sunday, Dec. 22 during our regular church service, 8:30 a.m.
Upcoming events:
• Women’s group: Meet at Pat Anderson’s home on Thursday, Dec. 19, 5:15 p.m., to enjoy appetizers and fellowship. All women in the church community are invited to attend.
• Bible class: Saturday mornings at the Wilders, 8:30 a.m.
• Christmas Eve Pageant: A choral dramatization of the Birth of Christ, 6 p.m. All community members are invited to attend.
— Sharon Fortune