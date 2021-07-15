Our Sunday church service featured a recognition ceremony for our teenage church members who graduated from eighth and 12th grade in June. Sunday school superintendent Faith Boudreau presented Harrison Frazee, who graduated from 8th grade, along with Hayden Frazee and Annie Boudreau, who both graduated from high school, with Bibles marking this milestone.
Church members congratulated these young people on their accomplishments, highlighting their strengths, and wishing them well in their future endeavors.
Pastor Sean Delmore spoke of his personal experience in becoming a Christian. He stressed the ways in which God is at work through all of us. We are included in the family of God through our belief in Jesus. He discussed the ways in which we treasure our memories, which are often symbolized in the objects we love. Readings from Psalm and Ephesians connected to his message, including the way in which the Holy Spirit works through each of us.
Our church will hold our annual vacation Bible school program July 26-30. Children ages 6 and older are welcome to attend this free camp, which takes place daily from 9 a.m.-noon. All teachers and helpers are fully vaccinated. All children are welcome and those wishing to attend should register with Faith Boudreau.
The women’s prayer group, M&M, meets Monday evening from 5:15- 6:15 p.m. at the Peoples Academy bandshell.
— Sharon Fortune
