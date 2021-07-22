The Elmore United Methodist Church appointed Sean Delmore its new pastor this July.
Delmore comes to us having served as pastor in several Vermont churches including Bethel, White River Junction and, most recently, in Essex Junction and Jericho.
He is a Bates College graduate who completed his seminary training at the Boston University School of Theology.
He is married to Becca Girrell, pastor of the United Community Church in Morrisville. He lives in Morrisville with his wife and two teenage children.
His Elmore appointment is 50 percent, and he will also serve the Worcester United Methodist Church in a 50 percent capacity. We are delighted to welcome Pastor Sean Delmore to the Elmore Church.
The church will hold its annual vacation Bible School program July 26-30. Preschool children and older are welcome to attend this free camp, which takes place from 9 to noon daily. Teachers and helpers are fully vaccinated. All children are welcome and those wishing to attend should register with Faith Boudreau.
The women’s prayer group, M&M, will not meet for the last week in July, but will resume in August.
— Sharon Fortune
