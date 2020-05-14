For the Mother’s Day message, the focus was on appreciating mothers because they usually seem to have such deep, caring hearts that are giving in love and full of prayers for their children and others. Even when mothers may not formally pray, they are still deeply caring for their children with deep sighs of concern in the Spirit as expressed in Romans 8:22-27.
Thus, mothers can reflect Paul’s prayer in Ephesians 3:16-18: “that out of his (Christ’s) glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith. And I pray that you, being rooted and established in love, may have power, together with all the Lord’s holy people, to grasp how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ, and to know this love that surpasses knowledge — that you may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God.”
The Life Application Bible points out that as expressed above, “God’s love is total. It reaches every corner of our experience. It is wide — it covers the breadth of our experience and it reaches out to the whole world. God’s love is long — it continues the length of our lives. It is high — it rises to the heights of our celebration and elation. His love is deep — it reaches to the depths of our discouragement, despair, and even death. When you feel shut out or isolated, remember that you can never be lost to God’s love.”
Hence, we are so thankful for all mothers, and we pray for them as Paul also prays in Ephesians 3:17-19, that they may receive and know “how wide and long and high and deep is the love of Christ … that surpasses knowledge —that [they] may be filled to the measure of all the fullness of God.”
— Pastor Jim Bound