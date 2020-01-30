On Sunday, Feb. 2, which is Groundhog Day, many of us will be coming out of our homes to go to a church service. Whether we see our shadows or not, we will want to come out of our dens to face the winter and life.
We are continuing with the Gospel of Luke. Chapter 4 tells us of Jesus being tempted by Satan for 40 days, especially when Jesus was so tired and hungry after fasting for for so long.
If Jesus had used his miraculous powers to provide food for himself, then he would not have been identifying with us “as we are.” Remember that he had just identified with us as humans by being baptized by John the Baptizer (Luke 3:21).
So, he needed to depend on the Father to meet his human needs, just as we do.
Real life consists of more than physical existence and must be sustained by more than physical food.
Feel free to come and participate in our North Hyde Park Sunday church services that begin at 10 a.m.
— Pastor Jim Bound