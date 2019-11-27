On Thanksgiving Sunday, Nov. 24, the message at the First Congregational Church of North Hyde Park focused on the exuberant thanksgiving and praise to the Lord found in Psalm 103. There is no petition or plea, no request or supplication in this psalm. Instead, David begins by speaking to his inmost being to “Bless the Lord, O my soul; all my inmost being, praise his holy name … and forget not all his benefits.”
The Hebrew word for bless is barak, which means to bend at the knees. The Greek equivalent is eulogeo, which means to speak well of someone, as in a eulogy. For humans to bend at the knees before the Lord is translated into worship or praise, and that of speaking well as in praising the Lord.
However, for the Lord to bend toward humans or to speak well of us indicates that he shows his favor such that whatever well-being he speaks will be fulfilled.
Thus, in the first five verses, David expresses his intention that he wants to praise the Lord for all of his benefits. In verses 6 through 9, the psalmist praises the Lord for his praiseworthy character of being righteous, revealing his way, compassionate, merciful, gracious, slow to anger and abounding in love.
In verses 11 through 16, David uses wonderful illustrations to convey the vastness and greatness of the Lord’s mercy and love.
Wishing everyone a blessed time of thanksgiving.
— Pastor Jim Bound