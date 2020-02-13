Can you imagine someone reading an Old Testament prophecy to a group of people and then claiming that the person being promised to come was there now, standing in front of them? That is what Jesus did when he arrived at his hometown of Nazareth. The people at Nazareth had heard about miracles that Jesus had been doing and they were expecting to see great things when Jesus came to them.
However, just as Jesus would not do miracles for Satan during his 40 days of temptation, so too Jesus would not do miracles to prove that he was the Son of God and not the son of Joseph, as they thought.
Instead, Jesus tells them that a prophet is never honored in his own country.
Our service Feb. 9 included sharing by Nancy Oetzel on the passing of her husband, Bill. Most of us did not know what a remarkable person he was, although we were familiar with the many ways that the Lord was helping and upholding Nancy through some very difficult trials.
On April 18, a fundraising supper will be held at the Eden church, where Nancy is a member, to help cover the costs of Bill’s funeral. The Eden church opens again on Easter Sunday, April 12.
— Pastor Jim Bound