At Eden and North Hyde Park, we continue to follow the health reports and our services remain postponed until further notice. However, the following ideas were shared by email on the Lord’s Day, March 29.
In Luke 6:6, the religious leaders opposing Jesus were looking for a way to accuse him of working on the Sabbath — by healing a man with a shriveled hand “who just happened to be” in the synagogue for Jesus to see when he arrived.
So, Jesus confronted them directly by having the man stand in front of everyone. Luke 6:9, “Then Jesus said to them, ‘I ask you, which is lawful on the Sabbath: to do good or to do evil, to save a life or to destroy it?’” The text does not actually say that Jesus touched the man at all.
Instead, “he looked around at them all, and then said to the man, ‘Stretch out your hand.’” How could a man with an unmovable withered hand “stretch out his hand”? But he did.
The leaders were not happy that the man’s hand was healed, and “the Pharisees and teachers of the law were furious and began to discuss with one another what they might do to Jesus” (6:11).
Let us be happy that Jesus does good every day and that he is able to save all who stretch out a hand for help.
— Pastor Jim Bound