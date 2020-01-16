On Sunday, we will be thinking about John the Baptist who came preparing the way for the Messiah, Jesus, as predicted by Isaiah and Malachi over 400 years earlier. As we discuss the meaning of the baptisms for the people, and even for Jesus, it will also be interesting to consider the meaning of our own baptisms, for those who have been baptized.
For example, what does our baptism mean to us today? Has it changed our own life in any way? Do we ever think about our baptism so that it influences our behavior today?
Proclaim Parish Publishing tells of a pastor who asks such questions of various people who’s been baptized. Generally, he found they fell into three categories. The said something like, “I really don’t think about it much at all.” The second said, “I think about it from time to time. Once in a while it helps me in some of my decisions.”
The third was much more positive; something like, “Yes, I am baptized, and that has changed so much about my life. I am a child of God, and I want my life to reflect that in all I do.”
On January 17, Bonnie Bound begins a new series of inductive Bible studies on the book of Colossians at Stowe Community Church on Friday mornings from 10 to 11:30. Bring a Bible and a notebook to record what you learn.
The first business meeting of the year for the First Congregational Church of North Hyde Park has been changed from Jan. 19 to March 29, preceded by a potluck-blessing meal.
— Pastor Jim Bound