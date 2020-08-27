Our meetings continued inside at the North Hyde Park Church at 10 a.m. As usual, we kept our distances and wore masks, except the pastor when at the pulpit since there is a plastic shield. We are in Luke 9:10-16, as we work through this Gospel.
This passage is about the feeding of the 5,000 men, not counting women and children. In fact, it was a young lad who provided the five small loves of bread and two fish that Jesus broke and blessed that resulted in enough to feed the whole crowd with 12 baskets full of leftovers collected by the 12 apostles.
The disciples and Jesus had gone across the lake to a remote place to get a break away from the crowds. But the crowds ran along the shore to be where they landed, and Jesus welcomed them as if they were sheep without a shepherd. After Jesus healed the sick and taught them, the disciples finally asked Jesus to send them away so they could go get something to eat since there was nothing available in that remote place.
But Jesus shocked them by saying to them: “You give them something to eat.”
The disciples pointed out that they only had the five loaves and two fish, and even if they could go to a town to get food, it would cost about eight months wages.
Jesus told them to bring what they had to him and to have the people sit down in groups of 50. They also participated in the miracle by taking the bread and fish from Jesus and passing it out to the all the people who were satisfied, with more to spare.
So, too, we are called to trust Jesus and to bring whatever we have to offer to Jesus for him to bless and multiply.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.