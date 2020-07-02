In Luke 7:18-35, John the Baptist is in prison and he is hearing reports about what Jesus is teaching and doing. He sends two disciples to Jesus to find out if he really is the messiah.
The question indicates that John the Baptist is very unhappy with what he hears that Jesus was not saying and not doing. That is, he expected Jesus to judge the evil doers in the world and to set up his kingdom on Earth, as well as to set him free from prison.
His mistaken emphasis on judgment caused him to not understand the mission of salvation aspect of Jesus’ ministry at his first coming. Consequently, it causes the baptist to doubt if Jesus is, in fact, the messiah. Thus, he asks, “Are you the one who is to come, or should we expect someone else?”
Although John had trouble believing in Jesus, Jesus had no trouble believing in John. Jesus tells the crowds that John was a remarkable person and “among those born of women, no one has arisen greater than John the Baptist.”
Then, Jesus ties it all together. Even if the baptist is the greatest person ever born, all believers who come after him will be in the kingdom and exceed him.
In the kingdom, John the Baptist’s vision will be fulfilled where God will triumph over all the evil and where all Believers will experience deliverance, salvation, healing and wholeness.
— Jim Bound
