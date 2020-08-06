On Sunday, Aug. 2, the First Congregational Church at North Hyde Park was open again at 10 a.m. It was a great time of rejoicing, even though we were wearing masks, keeping distances of at least 6 feet, and following other safety measures.
The service went very well, so we will continue to stay open on Aug. 9.
As we continue our series through the Gospel of Luke, we will be looking at how even a Jewish synagogue leader, usually opposed to Jesus, sought his help when his 12-year old daughter was dying.
But as Jesus was on his way to heal the daughter of Jairus, a woman who had been ill for 12 years interrupted him on the way (Luke 8:40-56). She tried to “steal a healing” from Jesus without anyone knowing. After trying everything possible for 12 years, in desperation she turned to Jesus.
She was instantly healed but no one in the pressing crowd around Jesus saw her reach out and touch him.
But Jesus wanted to be sure she understood that her healing was not because of some superstitious action that she had taken, but because of her faith in Jesus.
May we too reach out in faith to Jesus who can release his power to heal and restore us.
— Pastor Jim Bound
