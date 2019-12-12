On Sunday, Dec. 8, at the 10 a.m. service at the North Hyde Park church, Jackie Longley and Angela Griggs lit the second Advent candle and led in the Scripture reading. There will be two more Sunday Advent candle lightings, and then the final center Christmas candle will be lit at the 7 p.m. Christmas Eve service on Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Bonnie Bound brought the message on Dec. 8, since the pastor was away at a memorial service at Peoples Church in Montreal for an amazing evangelical scholar and pastor, Dr. Frank Humphry.
Bonnie spoke on “When God Breaks In,” from Luke 1:26-56. In the account, the angel Gabriel appears to the Virgin Mary and tells that she is going to be the mother of the long-awaited Messiah. Mary went 60 miles from Nazareth to visit her relative Elizabeth, who miraculously was expecting the baby John the Baptist in her old age.
Thus, God inspired both Elizabeth and Mary to affirm each other in God’s difficult callings and they encouraged each other to be faithful and to follow in obedience. An application question was asked at the end: “If God should break into your life with a difficult calling, what about Mary’s story brings you comfort and what about her story challenges you?"
At our next Sunday’s meeting, Pastor Jim will share from Joseph’s view to see his response to God breaking into both of their lives (Matthew 1:18-25).
— Pastor Jim Bound