Gathering together in the church building at North Hyde Park at 10 a.m. on Sundays has been working well for the past three weeks. So, we are happily continuing to meet and to have messages from the Gospel of Luke.
Our text for last Sunday was from Luke 9:1-13, which records the first instance when the 12 apostles were sent out two by two without Jesus and without any provisions. That is, Jesus told them to go into the towns with powers of healing miracles and preaching, but without taking any money or other provisions with them.
Then, in Luke 22, Jesus changes the instructions after reminding them that they did not lack anything during the first situation: Jesus asked them, “When I sent you without purse, bag or sandals, did you lack anything?” “Nothing,” they answered. He said to them, “But now if you have a purse, take it, and also a bag; and if you don’t have a sword, sell your cloak and buy one.” (Luke 22:36).
So, what changed and what is the new meaning? Jesus was to be taken from them and the disciples were going to be attacked by Satan, similar to the way God allowed Job to be attacked. However, the disciples did not understand that Jesus was speaking in spiritual terms, and not literal warfare needing actual swords.
Jesus is praying for us in whatever situation or trial we may go through.
— Pastor Jim Bound
