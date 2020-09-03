We enjoyed another great service inside together at North Hyde Park on Sunday. We continue to work through the Gospel of Luke. In Luke 9:18, Jesus begins by asking the disciples: “Who do the crowds say I am?”
The disciples told him that some thought that he was John the Baptist come back to life, and others one of the prophets. Then Jesus asked the group, but you, who do you think that I am? Peter responded, “God’s Messiah.”
Jesus accepted that declaration, but then, “Jesus strictly warned them not to tell his to anyone. The Son of Man must suffer many things and be rejected by the elders, the chief priests and the teachers of the law, and he must be killed and on the third day be raised to life.”
The disciples would not understand that Jesus needed to die to provide salvation until after he was resurrected. But, Jesus wants his disciples to go beyond knowing what others believe and to come to their own beliefs and conclusions for themselves that he is the Lord of Life for whosoever will call upon him.
So, each of us too will someday have to answer the most important question in the world: “But you, who do you say that I am?” Eternal life depends upon the correct belief and response.
— Pastor Jim Bound
