On Sunday, Aug. 2, the First Congregational Church at North Hyde Park will open again at 10 a.m. We will be wearing masks, keeping distances of at least 6 feet, and following other safety measures.
We will be continuing our sermon series through the Gospel of Luke. In Luke 8:22-25 we saw that storms can come up quickly on the Sea of Galilee. In fact, it records a fierce storm as coming up while Jesus was sleeping in the boat from his busy time of ministry. The experienced fishermen-disciples were fearful and some even thought that Jesus did not care if they were about to drown.
From this terrifying experience, two important questions arise: First, when awakened, Jesus asks them: “Where is your faith?”
Then, after Jesus spoke and rebuked the storm so that it became peaceful, the disciples asked: “Who then is this?” who even commands “the winds and the water, and they obey him.”
When Jesus asked them, “Where is your faith,” he was actually reminding them of his love and care for them. Certainly, they knew that they could trust him because he did really care for them.
Do not be terrified, but trusting of this Lord and Savior.
— Jim Bound
