Folks rejoiced to celebrate the Lord’s Supper and New Covenant in a cautious and safe way at the North Hyde Park Church on Oct. 4. The message also had to do with joy as we continued our messages through the Gospel of Luke.
In Luke 10:17-20, the 72 disciples were joyful that they were able to cast out demons when they went to prepare the way in the cities that Jesus was going to visit on his way to Jerusalem for his exodus victory. Jesus told the rejoicing 72 that he was watching as they ministered, but apparently on a spiritual level, for he saw Satan fall like lightening!
But then Jesus cautioned them not to be over-joyful about their power over the spiritual world, but to rejoice that their names were written in the eternal book of life. Then, Jesus rejoiced exceedingly in the Holy Spirit because of the Father’s wisdom in providing salvation through Him to those who would be trusting as little children and not proud and wise in their own eyes as the attitude often of intellectuals.
Jesus also was full of joy because of his unique relationship with the Father:
“All things have been committed to me by my Father. No one knows who the Son is except the Father, and no one knows who the Father is except the Son and those to whom the Son chooses to reveal him.”
Then Jesus turned to his disciples to emphasize how blessed they were to see and know him as their Messiah and Savior, for they were privileged to see and hear what many prophets and kings throughout the ages have longed to see and hear, but did not. So, we too today are greatly privileged to be able see and know Jesus the Messiah who gives us joy beyond words.
— Pastor Jim Bound
