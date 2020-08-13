On Sunday, Aug. 9, the First Congregational Church at North Hyde Park continued inside services at 10 a.m. But this time, the pastor did not wear a mask while preaching, since Hank Borst had made a very creative plastic shield at the pulpit. Everyone seemed to be bubbling over with happiness to be together again, and before the actual service began, Jackie Longley read a humorous story about a pastor who was invited to eat with a family after a church service.

The message related to Divine Delays, as Jairus the synagogue leader of Capernaum experienced in Luke 8. Jairus had found Jesus and begged him to come to his house to heal his 12-year-old only child before she died.

The delay came when a woman tried to “steal a healing” from Jesus without anyone knowing. But Jesus knew that she was healed when she secretly touched him in a crowd.

— Pastor Jim Bound

Tags

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.