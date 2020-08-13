On Sunday, Aug. 9, the First Congregational Church at North Hyde Park continued inside services at 10 a.m. But this time, the pastor did not wear a mask while preaching, since Hank Borst had made a very creative plastic shield at the pulpit. Everyone seemed to be bubbling over with happiness to be together again, and before the actual service began, Jackie Longley read a humorous story about a pastor who was invited to eat with a family after a church service.
The message related to Divine Delays, as Jairus the synagogue leader of Capernaum experienced in Luke 8. Jairus had found Jesus and begged him to come to his house to heal his 12-year-old only child before she died.
The delay came when a woman tried to “steal a healing” from Jesus without anyone knowing. But Jesus knew that she was healed when she secretly touched him in a crowd.
— Pastor Jim Bound
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.