Consequently, thoughts about John the Baptist continue. Actually, baptism was not a common event when John came on the scene to prepare the way of the Lord. It was common to have baths and ritual cleansings, such as practiced by the wilderness Essene community from which it is likely that John came preaching.
When a king would travel to various places, it was typical to smooth out the roads to prepare the way for his arrival. The language used in John’s preparation, described in Luke 3:4-6, is filled with imagery. For example, the leveling of mountains may refer to removing pride, especially of the religious leaders, and to becoming humble. The filling of valleys may refer to taking on moral and righteous values. The crooked places to be made straight could refer to being honest and truthful as opposed to being frauds and liars. The rough places could refer to sins in general.
Thus, by preaching a baptism of the repentance of sins, John was making the people aware of their sins and preparing them to receive the Savior as he proclaimed: “Behold the Lamb of God who takes away the sin of the world” (John 1:29).
