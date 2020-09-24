In the message continuing through the Gospel of Luke, we considered the cost and rewards of following Jesus as a committed disciple. In Luke 9:57-62, three would-be followers of Jesus each give a statement about their commitment to follow Jesus. Then Jesus responds to each indicating that their commitment is lacking in some way.
The first seems to volunteer unconditionally: “I will follow you wherever you go.”
The second and third would-be disciples first want to delay by going back home to bury a father and to say goodbye to family. But Jesus says that following him must take priority over all other commitments.
To the one who wanted to say goodbye to his family, Jesus replied, “No one who puts a hand to the plow and looks back is fit for service in the kingdom of God.”
After considering the demanding costs of commitment for following Jesus, we then looked at many of the rewards of being a committed disciple such as Matthew 11:28-30: “Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart; and you shall find rest for your souls.”
Thus, if we thoughtfully consider the many rewards of following Jesus as our savior and Lord, we would quickly conclude that there is no other better way, than the way of following Jesus.
— Pastor James Bound
