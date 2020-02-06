On Sunday, some comments in “The Screwtape Letters” by C.S. Lewis were read to illustrate how a fallen angel, “Screwtape,” might write letters to an underling demon, “Wormwood.” As the senior fiend advises his younger apprentice in leading humanity astray, Lewis delves into questions about good and evil, temptation, repentance and grace, offering knowledge and guidance to all who are trying to live good Christian lives.
1 John 2:16 tells temptation comes along three lines: desires of the flesh, the lust of the eyes, and boastful pride. For Jesus, the challenge to turn the stone into bread was lust of the flesh for food; the view of the splendor of the kingdoms offered to him would be the lust of the eyes for greed and earthly political power; and the challenge to throw himself down from the highest place of the temple so angels could save him to prove that he was the Son of God would be about boastful pride and presuming upon the Father.
We all need to be aware of the enemy’s temptations and put on the whole armor of God.
