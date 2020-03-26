At North Hyde Park, we followed the health reports and cancelled our church services until further notice.
We also have postponed opening the Eden church and the planned fund-raising dinner until future notice. However, I am still sending out sermon thoughts for encouragement in the meantime.
This past week I shared ideas on Luke 6:1-11, where religious leaders accused the disciples of Jesus of doing unlawful work on the Sabbath when they were gleaning grain from a field, which would have been acceptable on any other day.
Jesus jumps in to defend his disciples by attacking the leaders with a strong insult for not knowing or understanding the Scriptures: “Have you never read what David did when he and his companions were hungry? He entered the house of God, and taking the consecrated bread, he ate what is lawful only for the priests to eat. And he also gave some to his companions.”
In the story about David in 1 Samuel 21, the ceremonial regulations were set aside because the human need for food for David and his men was more important than the regulations, and because of who David was. Nowhere in Scripture is David condemned for doing what he did.
Therefore, Jesus is making the argument from the lesser to the greater. If David and his men could break the laws and eat the sanctuary holy bread, then how much more could Jesus and his men since Jesus is greater than David. That is, as Jesus told them, “The Son of Man is Lord of the Sabbath” (Luke 6:5).
Since Jesus is Lord of the Sabbath, that means he is actually affirming that he is equal with God, who had created the Sabbath (Genesis 2:1-2).
— Pastor Jim Bound