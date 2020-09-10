Last Sunday was a beautiful sunny morning as we gathered at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Lord’s Day at North Hyde Park. In Luke 9, Jesus jolted the disciples with the shocking prediction that he was on his way to Jerusalem to suffer and die. But first he went up a mountain to pray, taking Peter, James and John with him.
While praying his face began to change and his clothes became as bright as lightening. A metamorphosis or transfiguration took place from the inside out as Jesus allowed his essential radiance of divine glory to shine forth, as described in Hebrews 1:3.
In the Transfiguration we see the glory of Jesus Christ that is a glory of his perfect humanity and his undiminished deity in one person.
The three talked about the future death or in Greek, Exodus, that Jesus was going to “accomplish” or “fulfill” in Jerusalem. Thus, Jesus was encouraged and strengthened for the suffering and crucifixion he would face to accomplish salvation for all who will believe in him.
— Pastor Jim Bound
