The fall colors were magnificent on Sept. 27 on our drive to North Hyde Park for the 10 a.m. church service. As usual, it was a delight to see members who came and to hear the church bell ring out with joy to begin the gathering. We continued the message in the Gospel of Luke as we compared the way Jesus sent out the 72 by twos in Chapter 10, with the way he sent out the 12 apostles by twos in Chapter 9.
Although there were similarities in the events, there were also important differences besides the numbers that were sent. The 12 known apostles were sent to close out the ministry of Jesus in Galilee, whereas the names of the 72 were not given, and they were sent with a sense of urgency into the cities ahead of Jesus as he was on his way to Jerusalem to die and rise again.
It appears that the 72 were to do public outreach in the cities to reach the multitudes “where the harvest is plentiful.” As Bob Deffinbaugh explains, it is likely that the ministry of the 72 was to include the Gentiles at the public city gates as well as the Jewish population. The ministry of the 12 in Galilee, however, was not to include the Gentiles.
— Pastor James Bound
