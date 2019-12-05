On Sunday, Dec. 1 at the North Hyde Park church, Carol Borst and Anne Atherton lit the first of four Advent candles and led in the Scripture reading to build hope and preparation for the celebration of the coming of the Lord to earth as our Savior.
The message from Luke 1 focused on the announcement of the promised prophet, who was to come to prepare the way for the long-awaited Messiah and Lord. The angel Gabriel broke 400 years of silence since the last prophetic words of God to announce the birth of John the Baptist (3:1 and 4:5).
On the eighth day after his birth, when John was to be circumcised and named, the people present wanted to name the baby after his father’s name, Zechariah. But that would imply that the child would follow in the footsteps of his father, who was a priest.
But God had bigger plans, as Zechariah sang out what Gabriel had told him: “And you, my child, will be called a prophet of the Most High; for you will go on before the Lord to prepare the way for him, to give the people the knowledge of salvation through the forgiveness of sins, because of the tender mercy of our God …” (Luke 1:76-77).
This coming Sunday, we will consider what the Angel Gabriel announced to Mary in Nazareth.
— Jim Bound