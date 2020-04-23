The message by email for Sunday, April 19, was from John 20, where the disciples of Jesus were huddled together in a house with doors locked “for fear of the Jews.” But that small group of disciples moved from being paralyzed by fear to changing the world as they went forth in love as the Father had Jesus.
Of course, changing the disciples to become changers of the world took the intervention of Jesus, who showed up in his resurrection body. The disciples could hardly believe that he was truly alive. So, he greets them with “Peace be with you!” This peace was needed to release them from their fears of the Jewish leaders and peace now from the surprise of seeing him alive.
Since Thomas was not there when Jesus appeared, the other disciples told him about seeing Jesus alive again with the nail marks and all. But Thomas could not believe them, saying: “Unless I see the nail marks and put my hand into his side, I will not believe.”
A week later when the disciples were again together in that house, including Thomas, Jesus again came to them even though the doors were locked. After again greeting them with Peace [Shalom], he said to Thomas: “Put your finger here, see my hands. Reach out your hand and put it in my side. Stop doubting and believe.”
Thomas responded, “My Lord and my God.” Then, Jesus told him: “Because you have seen me, you have believed, blessed are those who have not seen and yet have believed.”
Jesus comes to us even when doors are locked if we are open to him. We can be open to him by reading his word, praying, and in faithfully responding to his Spirit’s leading to doing his will on earth. With Thanksgiving, Pastor Jim.
— The Rev. Jim Bound