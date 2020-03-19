We enjoyed an encouraging worship service on March 15. However, we are not sure if we will have a service Sunday, March 22.
If you are not on my email list and want to know more, you can email me at hopeful@vtlink.net. I also plan to include message comments by email each week in the meantime.
We continued our series through the Gospel of Luke and looked at two tax collectors who responded in commitment to Jesus. The first hated tax-collector, Levi, is described in Luke 5. Levi is also known as Matthew, who wrote the Gospel of Matthew. The other was a hated little person known as Zacchaeus, a chief-tax collector who Jesus called down out of a tree to go to celebrate at his house (Luke 19).
It is interesting to read Matthew’s account of his own conversion in Matthew 9. He left his very unpopular but profitable tax-collecting business for the Roman government to totally follow and serve Jesus as an apostle, even using his recording skills to write the Gospel of Matthew.
After his conversion, Matthew had a huge banquet for Jesus. There were also many other tax collectors and sinners at this celebration who were followers of Jesus (Mark 2:15).
The religious leaders certainly did not like it that Jesus was eating and drinking with such sinners. Similarly, after Zacchaeus confessed that he would more than pay back anyone he had cheated, Jesus responded to him: “Today salvation has come to this house because this man, too, is a son of Abraham. For the son of man came to seek and to save the lost.” (Luke 19:9)
As I write, we are not yet sure if we will have a service this coming Lord’s Day.
— Pastor Jim Bound