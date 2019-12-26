By the time you read this, we will have celebrated Advent and enjoyed our Christmas Eve service.
On Sunday, December 22, the message focused on the Magi who came from afar to worship Jesus (Matthew 2:1-12).
Contrary to the hymn “We Three Kings of Orient Are,” those wise men were probably more than three and were not kings. Nor did they arrive at the manger on the night that Jesus was born, as many Christmas cards portray.
Instead, the Magi were probably royal advisers to a king, such as found in the Book of Daniel; he served a king in Persia. The Magi were probably skilled in matters of astronomy, astrology, science, magic and other matters in order to interpret dreams and divine messages for the king, as also found in Daniel 1:20, 2:27 and 5:15.
The number three in the hymn may come from the reference to the three valuable kinds of gifts that the Magi brought — gold, frankincense and myrrh. They may have heard about the promised Jewish Messiah from the influence of Daniel and other Jews who had been scattered through the country after the captivity of Jerusalem.
By the time the Magi arrived in Bethlehem, following the divine light in the sky, Mary and Joseph had relocated to a house (Matthew 2:11) and Herod had computed that the baby would be about 2 years old or a bit younger (Matthew 2:16).
Wisely, the Magi had followed what light they had been given. They came to worship this promised King Jesus, but they did not worship king Herod.
Those who are wise still seek to worship this King and Lord of all. Everyone is invited.
— Pastor Jim Bound