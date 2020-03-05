On Sunday, we continued our study through the Gospel of Luke by looking at a man healed of leprosy in chapter 5:12-16. The man broke the law by breaking through a crowd to fall on his knees in front of Jesus. But instead of asking Jesus to heal him, he asked to be made clean.
Jesus reached out his hand and touched the man. “I am willing,” he said. “Be clean!” And immediately the leprosy left him.”
The Mosaic Law prescribed that a person with leprosy was to be cut off from the temple and society, including his family. He had to wear torn clothing, have his head uncovered, cover his lips and shout “Unclean! Unclean!” wherever he went to warn others to keep their distance (Leviticus 13:45).
This dreaded disease can therefore be viewed as a picture of sin itself, that can only be cleansed by Jesus, just as only Jesus could heal the man with leprosy and pronounce to him: “Be clean!” Just as leprosy grew progressively worse, resulting in the person’s death, so too can sin grow progressively worse, ending in a spiritual death, unless each person turns to the compassionate Jesus who is willing to cleanse a person from sin.
Let us rejoice that, if we confess our sins to Jesus, “he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to purify (cleanse) us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:8-10).
We will continue our series in the Gospel of Luke Sunday at 10 a.m. in the North Hyde Park church. Everyone is welcome.
— Pastor Jim Bound