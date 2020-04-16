On Easter morning, the Eden and North Hyde Park Church bells rang out to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. Steve and Jackie Schmelzer rang out the joy in Eden, while Hank and Carol Borst let the ringing go forth in North Hyde Park. Anne Atherton, Bonnie Bound and the pastor were also there to join in the joyful celebration.
Several messages were sent by email throughout the week to the congregations to celebrate the special days of the Holy Week. In commenting on John 19:38, Warren Wiersbe said, “Were it not for the intervention of Joseph and Nicodemus, the body of Jesus might not have had a decent burial.”
The Romans did not normally bury a crucified body, but simply threw it out on the ground or allowed the bodies to rot on the crosses. Jewish custom required bodies to be buried. Hence, executed Jewish criminals were buried in a public plot, without honor, and were not allowed to be placed in their family tombs.
However, without realizing it, the Jewish leaders and Roman government joined forces to help confirm and prove the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
So, when the angel rolled away the huge stone, it was not so that Jesus could come out, but so that his disciples could see in and know that Jesus had already risen in his glorified body that passed right through the tomb walls.
— Pastor Jim Bound