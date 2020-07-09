As we celebrated our freedoms over this past Fourth of July weekend, our text of Luke 7:36-50 reminds us of our freedom to worship Simon the Pharisee had a special dinner for Jesus, but Simon was surprised when a well-known sinful woman from the town showed up, too.
She was a changed person who had found the forgiveness of Jesus and was no longer the woman she used to be. Now she was going against the customs by letting down her hair to wipe the feet of Jesus where her tears were falling. She was also using her expensive perfume to pour onto the feet of Jesus, that once might have been used in her business trade. So, Jesus tells her to go in peace, that her faith has saved her.
But to Simon, Jesus explains, “You did not give me any water for my feet, but she wet my feet with her tears and wiped them with her hair. You did not give me a kiss, but this woman, from the time I entered, has not stopped kissing my feet. You did not put oil on my head, but she has poured perfume on my feet. Therefore, I tell you, her many sins have been forgiven — as her great love has shown. But whoever has been forgiven little loves little.” May we too know the amazing forgiveness of Jesus and then love much.
— Pastor Jim Bound
