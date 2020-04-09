For April 5, the message sent to the folks of the Eden and North Hyde Park churches was related to Palm Sunday, when Jesus rode down the Mount of Olives on a donkey rather than on a powerful horse as triumphal conqueror.
The donkey was a sign of coming in peace and in fulfillment of the Old Testament prophecy. Jesus came to make peace with God the Father for those who trusted in him through his humility and submissive willingness to ride into Jerusalem to go to his death on the cross for us.
The people did not understand that Jesus was in fact coming then to “save them” from the condemnation of their sins, and that he literally was coming as the Lord. Instead, the people thought Jesus was coming to set up an earthly kingdom as their promised Messiah.
Jesus explained that “unless a kernel of wheat falls to the ground and dies, it remains only a single seed. But if it dies, it produces many seeds.”
So, through faith in Christ, those who belong to him will be made eternally alive with him (1 Corinthians 15:20-23).
— Pastor Jim Bound