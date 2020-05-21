Now that the Easter resurrection and ascension passages have been covered, along with the coming of the Holy Spirit at the beginning of the book of Acts, our messages return to where we left off our series on Luke at chapter 6.
Luke 6:17-26 has the beatitudes of Jesus that are in some ways similar to the beatitudes in Matthew 5:1-12. Some commentators think that these messages are the same event, but just recorded differently, while others think that it is a totally different situation and location.
On the surface, Luke seems to be making blanket statements that all who are now actually physically poor, hungry, and weeping will be blessed in the future kingdom of God. Luke also has antithetical “woes or cursing” that would imply that all who are rich, well fed, and laughing or happy and not weeping will be condemned.
However, such an interpretation giving a blanket approval to all who are poor, hungry, or happy goes against other biblical teaching. For example, Stephen Cole points out that although the Old Testament urges compassion toward the deserving poor, “it also heaps ridicule on those who are poor because they are lazy or foolish.”
The Bible commands God’s people to be filled with joy and praise, and Jesus is not contradicting that here. So, Jesus is not issuing a blanket approval on everyone who is financially poor, nor a blanket condemnation on everyone who is financially rich.
— Pastor Jim Bound