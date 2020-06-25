In Psalm 127, Solomon begins with an important principle — “Unless the Lord builds the house, the builders labor in vain.” Twice he repeats the phrase “Unless the Lord” is in our lives and activities, then our efforts will ultimately be “useless.”
That means that the most important factor in our lives is having the blessing of the Lord. Without the Lord’s blessing, whatever we do will ultimately be in vain or empty and a waste of time.
Then, in keeping with the Father’s Day theme, Psalm 127:3-5 goes on to exclaim, “Children are a heritage from the Lord, offspring a reward from him. Like arrows in the hands of a warrior are children born in one’s youth. Blessed is the man whose quiver is full of them.”
In order to enjoy the blessing of children, fathers need to have a proper attitude toward children. As this Psalm indicates, children are called a “gift,” a “reward,” and thus children are to be viewed as a “blessing” from the Lord.
Children are not to be viewed as burdens or interruptions to a father’s pursuit of his goals. Children need to be treasured, as one would treasure a precious gift from a wealthy friend, because that is what they are from the Lord.
— Pastor Jim Bound
