In Luke 8:4-15, Jesus told a parable of soils to a large crowd that had gathered from town after town. As a farmer scattered seed it fell onto various kinds of ground. Some fell on hard ground and was trampled or eaten by birds. Some fell on rocky ground, but soon it withered because it had no moisture. Other seed fell among thorns and was choked out. But, other seed fell on good soil and grew to yield a yield a very large crop.
The seed is the Word of God. The hardened soil refers to those who hear but refuse to believe. The rocky ground refers to those who receive the Word with joy but they have no root, so in time of testing they fall away. The seed that fell among thorns refers to those who hear but as they go on their way, they are choked out by life’s worries, riches, and pleasures. But, the good soil refers to those who hear the word and retain it by persevering in faith to produce a good crop.
The Word taking root in someone is the beginning of that person entering into the Kingdom of God and living under his ruling as Jesus described to Nicodemus in John 3:16. If the seed is not received in faith, then it will not produce fruit. If it is only received superficially without going deep into one’s life, then it will not last and will not produce fruit of the Spirit.
— Pastor Jim Bound
