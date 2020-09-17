Last Sunday we again gathered at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Lord’s Day in North Hyde Park. As we continue in Luke 9, after the mountain-top glorification of Jesus, there is trouble back down in the valley as Jesus, Peter, James and John return.
The nine disciples left behind could not drive out a demon that was tormenting a young boy. The father begged Jesus to help since the disciples could not. The reply of Jesus must have shocked everyone: “You unbelieving and perverse generation, how long shall I stay with you? How long shall I put up with you? Bring the boy to me.”
Then Jesus commanded the evil spirit to depart and never return, and the crowd was amazed at all that Jesus could do.
These words of exasperation reveal how much our unbelief and perverse thinking displeases the Lord Jesus. The Greek for “perverse” means to “turn or twist” or corrupt the truth. The disciples lack of belief was evidenced by their lack of prayer.
Our unbelief and hardness of hearts causes grief to Jesus. Yet, he bears this burden for our benefit. May we have more faith in him so we become stronger as the disciples did, as revealed later in the Acts of the Apostles.
— Pastor Jim Bound
