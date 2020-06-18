In Luke 7:11-16, Jesus walked about 32 miles southwest from Capernaum to a town called Nain. His disciples and a large crowd followed him as usual. As they approached the town gate, a large funeral procession was coming out of the town to bury a widow’s only son.
A Jewish funeral procession would include the relatives following the wrapped body being carried on the bier. Hired mourners would be wailing and bystanders would be expected to join in the procession as it made its way through town.
As Jesus came face to face with the widow in her loss, he was moved with deep compassion. Risking defilement, Jesus went to the stretcher carrying the body and touched it, saying: “Young man, I say to you, get up!” Immediately, he did and began to talk. As Jesus gave the son back to his mother, the crowds in awe praised God.
The funeral crowd and the crowd following Jesus exploded with joy and praise. They acknowledged that Jesus was a great prophet, and most likely even their promised Messiah, as soon after indicated by the questions that John the Baptist sent to Jesus (Luke 7:19). They were also reminded of a similar event of Elijah in 1 Kings 17:17-24. But all Jesus had to do was to speak the word. Of course, the miracles of Jesus point beyond the physical to the spiritual signs of eternal life available to all who trust in Jesus and his word.
Next Sunday will be a Father’s Day message. So, for now, Happy Father’s Day.
— Pastor Jim Bound