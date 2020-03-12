When Jesus came teaching and healing, he was not viewed as an acceptably trained teacher by the religious leaders. In fact, leaders were suspicious and fearful of this self-ordained teacher who was gaining popularity. According to Luke 5:17, such religious leaders from every village of Galilee, Judea and Jerusalem came to see Jesus for themselves.
So many people piled into and around Peter’s large house where Jesus was teaching that some men carrying a paralytic on a stretcher to be healed could not get into the house to take the man to Jesus. In their determination, the stretcher bearers went up the outside steps to the roof and took out the roof tiles and lowered the man down in front of Jesus. What a scene that must have been to interrupt Jesus while he was teaching.
But instead of healing the man right away, he told him that his sins were forgiven. Jesus knew the critical thoughts of the religious leaders who thought that he was blaspheming, since only God can forgive sins.
So, he asked: “Why are you thinking these things in your hearts? Which is easier to say, ‘Your sins are forgiven,’ or to say, ‘Get up and walk?’ But I want you to know that the Son of Man has authority on earth to forgive sins.” (Luke 5:22-24)
Jesus told the paralyzed man to get up and go home, and he did immediately, praising God.
We will continue our series in the Gospel of Luke. The service begins at 10 a.m. in the North Hyde Park church.
— Pastor Jim Bound