Last Sunday, our congregation marveled with Mary and Joseph at what Simeon proclaimed about the six-week-old baby Jesus who was taken to the Temple in Jerusalem to be consecrated to the Lord as the first-born son of Mary (Luke 2:33).
“Sovereign Lord, as you have promised, you now dismiss your servant in peace. For my eyes have seen your salvation, which you have prepared in the sight of all people, a light for revelation to the Gentiles and for glory to your people Israel” (Luke 2:29-32).
By the Holy Spirit, Simeon knew that to see Jesus and to hold him was to see God’s provision for salvation to the world and for the future deliverance and Consolation of Israel (Luke 2:25 & Isaiah 40). It must have taken some faith to dedicate Jesus in the Jerusalem Temple while evil Herod was still the king.
This Sunday, Jan. 5, we will we will continue in the Gospel of Luke to see Jesus as a young lad being about God the Father’s business (Luke 2:41-52). Wishing you a wonderful new year.
On Jan. 17, Bonnie Bound begins a new series of inductive Bible studies on the book of Colossians at the Stowe Community Church on Friday mornings from 10 to 11:30. She will incorporate much of Jesus’ teachings from the Gospel of John. She will be using the 2011 NIV Bible and all are welcome and encouraged to bring a Bible and a notebook to record what you learn.
— Pastor Jim Bound