The Eden Congregational Church will welcome Robin Genetti as its guest speaker on Sunday, July 23, at 10 a.m. Genetti’s message is entitled, “The Path of the Disciple.”
We will also enjoy some special music provided by Edna Lafountain. Refreshments, snacks and fellowship will be offered following the service. We are located just off Route 100 on North Road in Eden Mills.
Please join us in prayer for all our neighbors in Vermont and New York that were affected by the recent flooding. It is heartening to see that so many people have given generously of their time, talent and treasure to help those in need. Our church will take up a collection on Sunday that will go to the United Way of Lamoille County’s flood relief fund. More at uwlamoille.org.
