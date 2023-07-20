Morrisville, VT (05661)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.