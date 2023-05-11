Eden Congregational Church will be opening once again for summer services. The first service will be held on Sunday, May 28, at 10 a.m. Paul McClure will be the guest speaker and will be sharing the message, “How Do You Define God’s Love?” Special music is provided by Danny Granstaff. Refreshments, snacks and fellowship will be offered following the service. We are located just off Route 100 on North Road in Eden Mills.
We are very thankful for all the generous donations that we received from the community and The Preservation Trust of Vermont that enabled us to replace the church’s leaking roof last fall. On Sept. 26, Mike Bean and his crew from Waterville began the task of removing two old layers of roofing materials from the church and replacing them with a new steel roof. The church’s new roof should keep this historic building leak-free for many years to come.
