We will be hosting the women from Adult & Teen Challenge of Vermont at our next worship service on Sunday, June 25, at 10 a.m.
The mission of Adult & Teen Challenge is to provide adults and teens freedom from addiction and other life-controlling issues through Christ-centered solutions. It has seen positive outcomes and radical life transformations through effective discipleship, mentoring and life-skills training throughout its 65-year history. It has been active in Vermont since 2005 when it opened its men’s center in Johnson. Now, we are fortunate enough to have a women’s center as well, located in Hardwick.
